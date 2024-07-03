Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An “inspirational school in Pinxton where pupils flourish and learning comes alive” has joined an elite band to be rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Only 16 per cent of schools across the UK were handed the highest rating last year, according to the education watchdog’s latest report.

But the John King Infant Academy, which teaches 104 children, aged five to seven, is now one of them after a successful inspection.

The school also completed a clean sweep of ‘Outstanding’ verdicts in the individual categories, which cover quality of education, behaviour and attitudes of pupils, personal development of pupils, leadership and management, and early-years provision.

The John King Infant Academy in Pinxton, which has been rated 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog, Ofsted

The inspectors’ report said: “Pupils who were asked to describe their school used words such as amazing, beautiful and brilliant. They understand that they are there to learn, and are rightly proud of their achievements.

"Pupils achieve typically well, with above-average results in reading, writing and maths tests.

"Their behaviour is also excellent. They are kind and caring towards each other and respectful to adults. They are enthusiastic and attentive in lessons,”

John King is part of the Pinxton Village Academies group of three schools, which are all served by one head teacher, Anne Ingle, and one governing body. In turn, they are run by the Flying High Trust, which oversees 33 schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

The John King Infant Academy is part of the Pinxton Village Academies group of three schools which has one senior leadership team and one governing body.

A delighted Mrs Ingle described John King as “a powerhouse of learning” and added: “There is a positive energy that permeates the school. The children are incredible. They have a real thirst for learning.”

The Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s “highly ambitious” curriculum, led by staff who have “expert subject knowledge”.

Reading was “a well-established strength” at the heart of everything and, by the end of year two, “almost all pupils are fluent, confident readers”.

The teaching of early-years children was described as “exceptionally strong” thanks to “highly creative activities” that provide “a rich store of knowledge and skills”. And the support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) was also hailed.

Staff told inspectors they are proud to work at John King, valuing the “high-quality training” and “consideration for their workload and wellbeing”,