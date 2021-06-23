Inspirational Kirkby teacher receives MBE for education and charity work

Julie Taylor has received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours.

The award recognises the ‘great contribution’ Julie Taylor has made to students during the 14 years she has led the Uniformed Services course at the school.

Many of Julie’s students have gone on to successful careers in the police, prison service, Royal Navy, British Army and RAF.

The honour is also an acknowledgement of Julie’s ‘tireless fundraising efforts, both with her students and in her own time’.

Over the years, she has engaged students in fundraising activities for many different causes including Help for Heroes, Blue Lamp Foundation, Fund for Darfur and the Firefighters Charity.

Her personal fundraising challenges include numerous swimathons for Cancer Research and Marie Curie – while she completed the UK’s first 26.2-mile open water swim for Cancer Research and Macmillan.

Delighted Julie said: “It is an absolute honour to be recognised in this way and I feel very humbled. I am privileged to work with the most dedicated of staff at Ashfield School, some truly inspiring students and their supportive families.

“It is rewarding to see so many of our students go on to serve their country in the military and civilian services and I am grateful to have played a part in their educational journey.”

Headteacher John Maher said Julie is ‘truly deserving of this award’.