Information evening to support young people into employment

West Nottinghamshire College is holding an information evening to help young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) take their first steps towards the world of work.

It will be held on Tuesday 28 January, from 5-7pm, at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield and is dedicated to showcasing its supported internship programme.

To find out more and book a place, young people, parents or carers should visit www.wnc.ac.uk/events and view the event page.

The supported internship programme is designed for 18 to 24-year-olds with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) who are in their last year of learning and aspire to move into paid employment.

Interns are supported to access a work placement that meets their needs and aspirations.

The one-year course combines classroom-based learning with substantial on-the-job experience to equip them with the confidence and employability skills needed to thrive in the workplace.

Aided by job coaches from the college who provide individualised guidance throughout the internships, students are supported to access a placement that meets their needs and aspirations.

The college offers two types of placement opportunities for students with disabilities or complex learning needs.

These range from roles in hospitality, catering, business administration, domestic services, portering and maintenance at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, which helps them explore career paths within the NHS, to experiencing roles with employers across the county such as Capita, GXO, Nottinghamshire County Council and others in various sectors.

The information event will be held at the college's Derby Road campus in Mansfield.

Each student works with a team that includes their family, an instructor, job coaches and host business mentors, to create an employment goal in their transition from education to work.

Those attending the information event will learn about the structure of the internship programme, the application process, and what participants can expect from their experience.

They will also meet the team that delivers the programme, hear success stories from interns and employers who have hosted them, and have a chance to ask questions.

Louise Dakin, SEND employability manager at the college, said: “Our supported internship programme opens doors for young people with additional needs or disabilities, helping them realise their potential and achieve meaningful careers.

“With the support of our expert job coaches and personalised guidance, interns can transition smoothly into sustainable employment while developing their confidence and the skills to flourish in a professional setting.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity to learn how we can support their journey towards the world of work.”

For further information about the event, people can email Louise Dakin at [email protected]