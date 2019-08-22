'Incredible individual performances' help Southwell Minster School achieve 'outstanding' GCSEs

Incredible individual performances for GCSE students at The Minster School has meant a good year for results at the school.

Top performing students at The Minster School each achieved an incredible nine grade nines (at least) in their GCSEs, an "outstanding achievement" matched only by a very small number of students nationally.

Ei Lwin, Molly Marsden, Thomas Waldron and Halcyon Matthews each reached this incredible milestone and are looking forward to their studies next year at A Level, but first "some celebrating".

At a special occasion before the main results day, the highest performing students joined Mr Parris, school head teacher, and Mr Chaloner, head of school, to receive their results.

Joined by their families, the students were "thrilled" with their results as were parents who recognised the "diligence and efforts" of their children, rewarded by exam boards.

Overall results for the school look very positive with 79 per cent of students achieving passes in both English and Maths alongside their other subjects.

Molly Marsden, Ei Lwin, Thomas Waldron and Halcyon Matthews open their results.

Qualifications were awarded in wide-ranging subjects, with The Minster School offering a large number of subject choices, including economics, food, music technology, drama, further maths and three languages, alongside the usual school curriculum.

Mr Parris and Mr Chaloner congratulated students and teachers on their efforts to secure such a pleasing set of results.

They said: "We are looking forward to welcoming the vast majority of students back in September to begin their A-level studies in The Minster School’s highly successful sixth form and also wish those moving on to new challenges all the best for their futures."

