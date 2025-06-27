Croft Primary School, Sutton Year 6 Class Rplaceholder image
Croft Primary School, Sutton Year 6 Class R

In pictures: Year 6 leavers from schools in Ashfield in their last days of primary school 2025

By John Smith
Published 27th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
The school year is almost done and for children in year six that means the end of an era.

The last day of a school year is an exciting time for any child, but it’s particularly memorable for those in the top class as they prepare to say goodbye and move on up to ‘big school’.

Here are a great set of snaps of some of this year’s Ashfield year six leavers in the last days at primary school.

Can you spot someone you know?.

Croft Primary School, Sutton Year 6 Class B

Croft Primary School, Sutton Year 6 Class B Photo: Submitted

Year 6 pupils from Hillcocks Primary Academy, Sutton

Year 6 pupils from Hillcocks Primary Academy, Sutton Photo: Submitted

Year 6 pupils from Dalestorth Primary School, Sutton

Year 6 pupils from Dalestorth Primary School, Sutton Photo: Submitted

Ravenshead Primary School year 6 pupils

Ravenshead Primary School year 6 pupils Photo: Submitted

