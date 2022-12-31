News you can trust since 1952
Pupil Klea Velia at Oak Tree Primary School, Jubilee Way North, Oak Tree, Mansfield.

In Pictures: The new FS2/reception classes and Mansfield and Ashfield primary schools for 2022-23

It is an exciting time in any young person’s life, going to primary school for the very first time

By Jon Ball
3 minutes ago

Schools have been sending in photos and our photographer has been out capturing other FS2/reception classes at schools across Mansfield and Ashfield this academic year.

The children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.

You can order copies of our pictures – taken by photographer Brian Eyre – at nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk

1. Samuel Barlow Primary Academy

Samuel Barlow Primary Academy, Church Road, Clipstone.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Bramley Vale Primary School

Bramley Vale Primary School, York Crescent, Bramley Vale.

Photo: Brian Eyre

3. Anthony Bek Primary School

Anthony Bek Primary School, Rotherham Road, Pleasley.

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Stubbin Wood School

Stubbin Wood School, Common Lane, Shirebrook.

Photo: Brian Eyre

