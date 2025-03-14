Children at Wainwright Primary Academy enjoyed a range of activities for World Book Day.placeholder image
Children at Wainwright Primary Academy enjoyed a range of activities for World Book Day.

IN PICTURES: Mansfield pupils pull out all the stops by dressing as colourful characters for World Book Day

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST
Pupils pull out all the stops by dressing as colourful characters for World Book Day.

From Premiership footballers to Roald Dahl classics children and staff went above and beyond to embody their favourite fictional characters.

As well as dressing up children took part in a series of literary themed activities to make the most of the annual event, including online workshops designed to foster their passion for books.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

Harry Potter was a popular choice at Wainwright Primary Academy.

1. Wizarding world of adventure

Harry Potter was a popular choice at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy

A story shared with friends at Wainwright Primary Academy.

2. Reading friends

A story shared with friends at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy

Children went all out to celebarate World Book Day at Wainwright Primary Academy.

3. Books for all

Children went all out to celebarate World Book Day at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy

Smiles all round at Wainwright Primary Academy for World Book Day.

4. Reading time

Smiles all round at Wainwright Primary Academy for World Book Day. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy

