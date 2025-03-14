IN PICTURES: Mansfield pupils pull out all the stops by dressing as colourful characters for World Book Day

From Premiership footballers to Roald Dahl classics children and staff went above and beyond to embody their favourite fictional characters.

As well as dressing up children took part in a series of literary themed activities to make the most of the annual event, including online workshops designed to foster their passion for books.

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

1 . Wizarding world of adventure Harry Potter was a popular choice at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy Photo Sales

2 . Reading friends A story shared with friends at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy Photo Sales

3 . Books for all Children went all out to celebarate World Book Day at Wainwright Primary Academy. Photo: Wainwright Primary Academy Photo Sales