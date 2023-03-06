News you can trust since 1952
IN PICTURES: Children in Mansfield celebrate World Book Day

Children got into the World Book Day spirit by dressing up as their favourite characters.

By Kate Mason
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 2:58pm

From Roald Dahl favourites to modern day classics children of all ages pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion on Thursday.

1. Tremendous trio

Ralph, 3, as a dragon from Zog, Enzo, 4 as the thief from Rhyme Crime and Valentine, 6 as Aqua Man.

Photo: Submit

2. Tigerriffic

Brooke, aged 6, from Mansfield Woodhouse as Sophie from The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Photo: Submit

3. You can do it Brucey!

Maximus, aged 7, from Mansfield as Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda

Photo: Submit

4. World Book Day fun

Alfie-Jay, aged 7 as Demon Slayer, Nevae, aged 5, as Dorothy and Noah-George, aged 4, as Sonic, all from Mansfield Woodhouse.

Photo: Submit

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Mansfield