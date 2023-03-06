Children got into the World Book Day spirit by dressing up as their favourite characters.
From Roald Dahl favourites to modern day classics children of all ages pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion on Thursday.
1. Tremendous trio
Ralph, 3, as a dragon from Zog, Enzo, 4 as the thief from Rhyme Crime and Valentine, 6 as Aqua Man.
2. Tigerriffic
Brooke, aged 6, from Mansfield Woodhouse as Sophie from The Tiger Who Came To Tea
3. You can do it Brucey!
Maximus, aged 7, from Mansfield as Bruce Bogtrotter from Matilda
4. World Book Day fun
Alfie-Jay, aged 7 as Demon Slayer, Nevae, aged 5, as Dorothy and Noah-George, aged 4, as Sonic, all from Mansfield Woodhouse.
