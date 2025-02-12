Hundreds of young people come together to talk mental health and wellbeing at NottAlone Live 2025

Last week, children and young people from Nottingham and Nottinghamshire participated in two mental health events during Children’s Mental Health Week, 3 – 9 February, which showcased local talent and encouraged young people to self-reflect and build resilience by knowing what helps their mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The NottAlone Live events, held on 4 and 5 February at the YMCA Community and Activity Village in Newark, welcomed over 700 local young people who took part in workshops, watched performances by talented local artists, and connected with mental health and wellbeing service providers.

Year seven student, Emily-Nile Kibuuka expressed: “Not only is our mental health important but everyone’s mental health is important, loads of kids can come together and have a voice here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theme of Children’s Mental Health Week, "know yourself, grow yourself", resonated with fifteen-year-old Romy Woodward, singer songwriter who was among the local talents performing on stage over the two days.

Young people at NottAlone Live 2025

Romy shared: “Everyone feels down at some point, it can be hard to open up about how you feel. I write songs because I think it’s important to talk about mental health. I want young people to see that they can do whatever they want. It’s not one road you have to follow, you make your own road, and you follow that.”

Sam Oliver, Safeguarding & Welfare Manager from Barnby Road Academy, whose choir performed on the primary school’s event day, described NottAlone Live as a “fabulous experience for our year five children” and noted the pupils that attended came away with a sense of increased wellbeing.

NottAlone co-founders developed the NottAlone Live events to engage young people in conversations around mental health and provide opportunities to connect with local providers of mental health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Maddi Popoola, NottAlone co-founder, Educational Psychologist and Mental Health Support Team Service Manager at Nottingham City Council, said:

Rap for mental health workshop delivered by Alex Young 'Motormouf' at NottAlone Live

“I can’t believe we’ve just delivered our third NottAlone Live event. Seeing so many happy faces today and hearing young people talk about their mental health, their struggles, their coping mechanisms and share what makes them happy has been truly rewarding and inspiring.

“We’ve done loads of co-production this year, so we have learned from previous years to ensure what we are delivering is really engaging for young people. This event is for them, as place for them to feel seen and heard.”

Dr Orlaith Green, NottAlone co-founder, Principal Educational Psychologist and Group Manager, Psychology and Inclusion Services at Nottinghamshire County Council, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lots of school staff have come again for the third year with different groups of children which is just fantastic. I hope every young person that has been to one of our event days knows, you are not alone and the most powerful thing you can do if you’re having worries or really strong feelings that you don’t know how to manage is to talk to someone you trust about it. That can be a parent, friend, teacher or mental health professional.

Romy Woodward, singer/ songwriter, who performed at NottAlone Live 2025

“Whether it’s for you as an individual or if you need information for someone you care about, you can access help and support online, by text, in person, email, by phone on NottAlone.org.uk. There are people that will listen and can help you.”

NottAlone originated as a mental health support website for children and young people back in 2021. Its success led to the expansion of an all-age approach, with a new website that launched last October.

Dr. Popoola said: “Every year NottAlone grows stronger, it’s online and in person, and it supports people of all ages now, not just people under the age of 25. And we have big plans for 2025.”

Dr. Green added: “We do, watch this space!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-founders of NottAlone Dr Orlaith Green and Dr Maddi Popoola (pictured left to right)

The NottAlone Live events were hosted by NottAlone in collaboration with the Mental Health Support Teams at Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council.

NottAlone is a partnership between Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council and the NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board.

Find out more about NottAlone on the website https://nottalone.org.uk or follow on social media and join the mental health conversation by searching for @NottAlone1 on X or Instagram, @WeAreNottAlone on Facebook and @NottAlone on TikTok.

Video: Hear what young people had to say about the events, watch some of the performances and more on the NottAlone YouTube channel @NottAlone1.