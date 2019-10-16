Huge university changes at West Notts College to 'boost local economy'

Huge changes at Vision West Nottinghamshire College have been announced which will see university-level courses provided to “boost” the Mansfield and Ashfield economies.

The changes will see the college’s higher education courses provided by Nottingham Trent University, with education leaders hoping to provide programmes that meet “skills shortages” of businesses to “drive” the region forward.

Mark Biggs, of Nottingham Trent University, left, and Andrew Cropley, college principal.

It will mean the college and the university work together to provide a range of university-level courses at the college’s Derby Road campus in Mansfield – a partnership the college previously held with Derby University.

Working with the college, authorities and employers, the university will provide a range of courses, including full and foundation degrees and professional education, to “meet the needs of residents and employers”.

Professor Edward Peck, university vice-chancellor, said: “By partnering with the college, we will be able to realise our aim of creating a meaningful presence for NTU in Mansfield.

“Not only will we be offering education that will support and shape a prosperous future for the local economy, this development will enable us to play a role in creating initiatives that will transform the towns over the next ten years.”

Leaders at both education centres are now drawing up plans for suitable courses, with the aim to launch the new programmes in the 2020-21 academic year.

It will also see the college partner with Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital, to offer degree courses in nursing and other health disciplines.

Andrew Cropley, college principal, said: “We are delighted to welcome NTU onto our campus and bring its successful courses in easy reach of the people of Mansfield.

“Together, we can have a single conversation with employers about ways to address skills needs at every level, both present and future, to help them grow and prosper.

“We are particularly pleased the hospital trust is working with us to develop courses in Mansfield to allow local people to pursue a career in nursing and allied health professions.”

Lee Radford is deputy training leader at the trust.

He said: “This will be brilliant for local people who are interested in developing a career working in the health care sector and caring for our community.”

