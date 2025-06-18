Housing association provides bird boxes to Forest School near Mansfield

Children at a primary school near Mansfield are further embracing nature thanks to a recent donation of bird boxes from a nearby housing association.

Platform Home Ownership donated ten nesting stations to Park Infant and Junior School in Shirebrook as part of its commitment to strengthening its communities and protecting the environment.

This donation will benefit pupils of all ages, helping to attract birdlife to the school, and providing shelter for the visiting species for the winter months.

Platform’s is dedicated to leaving a lasting legacy at its developments, beyond the construction of the affordable homes, which it is currently providing at its Shirebrook development.

Built to the highest possible standard by five-star housebuilder Linden Homes, Platform is producing 63 Shared Ownership homes to meet the needs of a variety of buyers, including first-timers, commuters, downsizers and more.

The energy-efficient three- and four-bedroom homes are available in semi-detached styles, with the affordable scheme making the dream of home ownership more accessible and achievable.

The homes at Shirebrook have been designed and built with modern living in mind, with space, versatility and contemporary fittings and fixings all playing a key part.

The headteacher at Park Infant and Junior School, said: “On behalf of all the children and staff at The Park Schools Federation - I want to express our sincere gratitude for the incredibly generous donation of bird boxes.

“We were so thrilled to receive them - these beautiful bird boxes will make a real difference to our Forest School environment.

“This hands-on experience will provide invaluable learning opportunities about local wildlife, ecosystems, and the importance of conservation.”

Natalie Bryant, Sales Consultant at Platform said, “We’re very pleased to have supported Park Infant and Junior School through this donation, it was thoroughly enjoyable to present the bird boxes to the pupils and to see some of them hung up on trees while we were there.

“We hope that the pupils enjoy the visits from local wildlife and that the donation helps to spark and interest in nature in this beautiful part of the Midlands.”

“As we our work continues at Shirebrook, we look forward to supporting Park and other community organisations even further.”

Excellent transport links connect Shirebrook with nearby Mansfield and providing easy access to larger urban centres like Nottingham, Derby, and beyond, making it an ideal location for commuters and those seeking a balanced lifestyle.

For further details on Platform Home Ownership and Shirebrook please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/shirebrook or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

