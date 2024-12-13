Homebuilder's donation helps create a "buzz about reading" at Edwalton Primary School

Pictured with pupils in the new library at Edwalton Primary School are Vistry North Central Midlands marketing manager Freya Halsall and the school English lead Danny Thompson.

Edwalton Primary School has purchased a diverse selection of 80 inspiring new books for pupils to read after receiving £500 from Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder.

The donation by Vistry, which is building under its Bovis Homes and Linden Homes brands at the nearby Edwalton Fields development, encouraged the school to hold its first ever Edwalton Book Awards – with part of the money being used to buy all 42 shortlisted books for its classrooms.

The rest of the money was spent on a further 38 books for the new school library which opened in September, and which teachers say has created “a buzz around reading” among the children.

Danny Thompson, English lead at the school, said: “At Edwalton, we put a lot of value in the love of reading as we appreciate that it unlocks all other areas of learning. A good book can also transport you to different worlds and live new experiences in your imagination.

“As a school, we feel that it is really important for all of our pupils to read about children like them in a book. Whether that is based on their cultural heritage or children that have learning differences that give them a unique perspective on the world. To be able to do this we need to continually update our library with stories from new authors.

“Having such a generous and unexpected donation from Vistry Group allowed us to expand our library stock and also provide popular books for classrooms so that incredible adventures are available for all our children.

“When we opened our new library in September and showed the children the new space and the new books we have bought to fill it, it created a buzz about reading across the whole school. I have children coming up to me in the playground telling me about the books they have borrowed and what they are going to read next.

“From all of the pupils and staff benefitting from the donation I would like to say a massive thank you to Vistry Group and the support they have given to Edwalton Primary School.”

Carina Wilde, Sales and marketing director at Vistry North Central Midlands, said: “Edwalton Primary School has turned our £500 donation into something truly magical.

“By deciding to use the money to buy books as part of its Edwalton Book Awards, it has generated real excitement about reading among pupils of all ages.

“We hope that these 80 books continue to entertain, thrill and spark imaginations at the school for many years to come.”

All pupils had a chance to nominate their favourite book for the Edwalton Book Awards, with each of the 14 classes getting three titles shortlisted.

The winning books, selected by a panel of teachers and pupils, were: Emerald Forest by Catherine Ward and Karin Littlewood (Early Years Foundation Stage, Years 1 and 2); Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun by Tọlá Okogwu (Years 3 and 4); and Impossible Creatures by Katherine Rundell (Years 5 and 6).

There was also a ‘series’ winner, Warrior Cats by Erin Hunter, which Danny said received an “overwhelming number of nominations”. The school hopes to hold the awards again next year to coincide with World Book Day 2025.