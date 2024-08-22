Heritage High School students collect their GCSE results

Pupils at Heritage High School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting their GCSE grades today.

Deb Elsdon, Headteacher, at Heritage High School, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for their results this year, they are a testament to their hard work, commitment and determination. “I would also like to thank the families, our dedicated teachers and support staff who have supported our students throughout their studies. “On behalf of the entire Heritage community, I would like to wish our leavers the very best for their next steps and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”