Heritage High School students collect their GCSE results
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades. Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:
- Rebecca Lilleyman has achieved grade 9 in four of her GCSEs including combined science, history and geography. Rebecca also achieved a grade 8 in maths, PE and Spanish. Rebecca is going to St Marys to study A levels in PE and Geography.
- Teagan Airey achieved grades 6 and above in 9 of her GCSEs including three grade 8s in textiles, food technology and RE. Teagan is going to Brookfields to study Criminology, psychology and Sociology.
Deb Elsdon, Headteacher, at Heritage High School, said: “I am incredibly proud of our students for their results this year, they are a testament to their hard work, commitment and determination. “I would also like to thank the families, our dedicated teachers and support staff who have supported our students throughout their studies. “On behalf of the entire Heritage community, I would like to wish our leavers the very best for their next steps and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
