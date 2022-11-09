Here is the current Ofsted rating of every secondary school in Mansfield

The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

Ofsted gives every school in the country one of four rankings – Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

We have looked at every secondary school in the Mansfield area and how they rated in their last Ofsted report.

1. All Saints Catholic Voluntary Academy The school, on Broomfield Lane, was rated 'Good' in its latest inspection back in February this year.

2. Dawn House School This specialist school in Rainworth for youngsters with complex speech, language and communication difficulties was hailed as 'Outstanding' by education inspectors when it was last inspected in February 2018. Pictured are students celebrating the result.

3. Brunts Academy Part of The Evolve Trust, the school in The Park, Mansfield, was last rated 'Good' following an inspection in March 2017.

4. The Garibaldi School, Forest Town Following its latest inspection in January this year (2022), the school was rated 'Good' in its Ofsted report.