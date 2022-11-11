Here is the current Ofsted rating of every secondary school in Ashfield
Choosing the right secondary school for your child is not easy, so many parents often look to see how each school has been rated by Ofsted.
By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago
The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.
Ofsted gives every school in the country one of four rankings – Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.
We have looked at every secondary school in the Ashfield district and how they rated in their last Ofsted report.
