How did your child's school rate in its latest Ofsted inspection? Image: Quarrydale Academy in Sutton.

Here is the current Ofsted rating of every secondary school in Ashfield

Choosing the right secondary school for your child is not easy, so many parents often look to see how each school has been rated by Ofsted.

By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago

The Office for Standards in Education, Children’s Services and Skills inspects and regulates services that care for children and young people, and services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

Ofsted gives every school in the country one of four rankings – Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

We have looked at every secondary school in the Ashfield district and how they rated in their last Ofsted report.

1. Outwood Academy Kirkby

There is currently no Ofsted rating available for the school. Outwood was formerly Kirkby College, which was given a rating of Inadequate in November 2021. The Outwood Grange Academies Trust has plans to make it an ‘outstanding school for an outstanding community’.

Photo: submitted

2. Ashfield Comprehensive School

The school on Sutton Road was rated 'Good' by inspectors following its last Ofsted visit in October 2021.

Photo: submitted

3. Bracken Hill School

This Kirkby-in-Ashfield special school was hailed as 'Good' after being visited by inspectors in November 2021.

Photo: m

4. Fountaindale School

The special school off Nottingham Road in Mansfield was branded ‘Inadequate’ and placed in ‘special measures’ following an inspection in February 2020. However, swift and thorough action was taken by the school and a follow-up inspection deemed it to be improving.

Photo: submitted

