Harmony in the making: Pianist Chris Miggells inspires young composers at Birklands Primary School
Local pianist Chris Miggells brought music to life at Birklands Primary School in Warsop, sharing songs from his album and the inspirations behind them.
Students eagerly asked questions before collaborating with Chris to compose their own piece, inspired by a starry sky, galloping horse, calm ocean and a rainbow.
The session sparked creativity and excitement.
Ralph Smith exclaimed "I can't wait to ask for a piano for Christmas now!"
While Reva Stirland said, "It was so nice to meet the person who we listen to in class."
The children's enthusiasm and their unique musical creation left everyone with a melody to remember.