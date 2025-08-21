Hard work rewarded for GCSE and Level 2 students at West Nottinghamshire College

Most were young people re-sitting GCSE English or maths while studying their main academic or vocational programme, determined to improve on their previous year’s results.

Others collecting results included adult learners who had returned to education to boost their grades in English, maths or biology – many with ambitions of progressing to higher-level study or retraining for a new career.

This year saw 2,060 students take one or more GCSE subjects at the college – the majority as part of the government requirement for 16-18-year-olds without a grade 4 or above in English or maths to re-take these key qualifications while in post-16 education.

There were 2,861 GCSE exam entries this summer, up 34% on last year. Highlights included:

86% pass rate in English

90% pass rate in maths

97% pass rate in biology.

Several hundred students also received their results from City & Guilds and BTEC Level 2 courses, as well as from T Level Foundation Programmes in computer science, early years and health.

Students celebrating their results shared what their achievements meant to them.

For 17-year-old Tibbie Bird, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, the day was the culmination of years of effort and resilience. Tibbie, who had been home-schooled from the age of ten until 16 due to anxiety, joined the college determined to achieve the qualifications she needed to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse.

She was thrilled to discover she had achieved a grade 6 in GCSE English, a grade 4 in GCSE biology and a pass in the T Level Foundation Programme in Health, alongside maintaining 100% attendance across all areas of learning. Earlier this summer she was also recognised at the college’s annual student awards, winning the Excellence in English prize.

Reflecting on her success, Tibbie said: “I feel really happy with these results – the work I did was all worth it. I’m really pleased that I get to progress on to the next year in college.”

Tibbie was delighted with her English grade, having re-taken this subject twice to improve on her previous grade 3, and was equally happy with her biology grade after studying this for the first time.

Having made significant progress in just one year, Tibbie described how her ambitions shaped her decision to continue her education: “I decided I wanted to go into nursing so I needed to get those grades to get into university.”

She insisted the results brought a huge sense of relief, saying: “The grades were what I was hoping for, so I felt relieved and overjoyed at the same time.”

Now, Tibbie is preparing to progress on to the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Health and Social Care at the college this September, before applying to university. She added: “This has gotten me closer because I have the grades that I need and I can move on, and hopefully do nursing.”

Reflecting on her college journey Tibbie added: “I’ve really enjoyed being a student here and the teachers have been so supportive. There’s been a lot to do but the teachers are there to help you with whatever you need and I’ve been really happy.”

Tibbie’s mother, Sylvia Granville, who accompanied her daughter to collect her results, could not hide her pride. She said: “I’m over the moon for her. She’s worked so hard because she didn’t go to school because of her anxiety, and she’s done really well at college.

“Tibbie never missed a lesson – even when she was poorly, she always turned up and she’s never been late. The teaching staff have been amazing. They’ve really helped her.”

Results day was also a moment of triumph for adult learner Adie Lawson, from Warsop Vale.

The 44-year-old father of twin seven-year-old girls achieved a grade 6 in GCSE English and a grade 5 in GCSE maths after returning to college for evening classes, balancing his studies with family life and a demanding career.

Adie previously spent two decades as a freelance musician until work dried up during the Covid pandemic. Determined to change direction, he became a teaching assistant at an independent school before moving on to teach music at The Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Wanting to qualify fully as a teacher, he needed to achieve a minimum of grade 4 in both maths and English – subjects he had only ever achieved grade Ds in at school.

He said: “I’m elated with these results, really chuffed. To achieve this in a year has been hard work but I’m really proud of myself.”

Alongside his GCSE studies, Adie completed a master’s degree in music performance at WaterBear College of Music, Sheffield, and most recently graduated with first-class honours in a BA (Hons) top-up degree in music and sound. He attended college two nights per week and studied for his degree on the other evenings.

He explained: “It wasn’t easy, being out the house two nights a week, and missing my daughters’ bedtime was difficult. I tried not to put too much pressure on my wife, Julia, and not miss out on the kids too much.

“The other nights I wasn’t at college, I was studying for the BA, so they’ve been really supportive and understanding and helped me get through it.

“The sacrifice has definitely been worth it.”

On opening his results, Adie admitted: “I was very nervous and had nightmares last night, dreaming I achieved grades 2 or 3 and would have to re-take them again. So I’m ecstatic with the grades 5 and 6.”

Despite the many hurdles, Adie thrived in the classroom environment: “It was a really mixed age group and a nice, supportive atmosphere. It wasn’t competitive – it felt like a team. Everyone helped each other out.”

Now preparing to start a teacher training apprenticeship in September, Adie is excited about the future.

“It means now I can train to be a qualified teacher and really push forward in my career. I’m also planning on doing a PhD in music composition in the digital age, so this really opens everything up for me,” he said.

Adie insisted that returning to study after two decades had been an uplifting experience, adding: “Stepping back after 21 years made me feel like a kid again – it’s been a really pleasant ride.

“I’m really excited and optimistic for the future. Everything’s coming together.”

For 17-year-old Tafara Chatikobo, from Rainworth, results day marked the proudest moment of his studies so far as he discovered he had achieved a grade 5 in GCSE maths.

Tafara, who joined the college’s Step-up and Progress Hub last September after moving from Zimbabwe to the UK, had completed and passed the Beginners’ Vocational Transitions course.

Determined to secure the qualifications needed for his future, he threw himself into studying maths despite the challenges of adjusting to a new education system.

Tafara admitted he was nervous when opening his results envelope, saying: “I thought I might only get a grade 2 or 3 because the way maths is taught in Zimbabwe is different to here. When I saw I had a grade 5, I felt joy because I really didn’t expect it.”

Tafara worked tirelessly to improve his skills, making use of every opportunity to practice – including using social media.

He said: “I practised all the time, both in lessons and at home. Sometimes I’d watch TikTok videos where people explained maths problems, which really helped me learn new methods.”

He praised the support of his tutors at West Notts, saying: “The college has been great because everyone was friendly and the teachers explained everything I didn’t understand. They always helped me.”

With his grade 5 success, Tafara is now preparing to begin a healthcare and health sciences course at the college in September, which will allow him to pursue his ambition of working in the NHS.

He said: “I’m excited to progress to the next level because it brings me closer to my dream of becoming either a nurse or a paramedic. Getting this grade in maths means I don’t have to start at a lower level and can move forward more quickly.

“I’m pretty excited for the next step in my journey. This result has given me the confidence that I can achieve even more.”

Kelly Mackenzie, 42, was left “absolutely gobsmacked” after achieving a grade 7 in GCSE English – a subject she hadn’t studied since school, where she originally gained a D under the previous grading system.

The mother-of-two, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, returned to the classroom to improve her English skills and take the first step towards her dream career as a primary school teacher.

“I can’t believe it – I’m absolutely gobsmacked,” said Kelly. “I never thought I’d get anywhere near that grade. I was hoping to pass, but getting a 7 is still sinking in.”

Having spent almost four years volunteering in a local school, Kelly was determined to gain the qualifications she needed to move forward.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to teach and this is the first proper step towards it. I’ve been preparing myself for what it would be like – and I’ve found it. Teaching is 100% what I want to do.”

Balancing study with family life has been a challenge. Kelly has a 13-year-old daughter, about to begin her own exams, and another four-year-old daughter.

Kelly said: “It was really hard but I had to do it. I needed that qualification to do the job that I’m aspiring to do.”

Next, Kelly will begin a week-long preparation course before progressing to an Access to University course at the college – the route that will eventually enable her to train as a teacher.

“It’s about taking nice, steady steps. The access course is very different from when I was at school, so the preparation course gets me ready for it,” she said.

Returning to the college was also a homecoming of sorts, as Kelly had previously studied catering there as a teenager.

“It’s a really supportive and informal environment, and I’ve found it a very good experience,” Kelly said. “And I’m thrilled to bits with my result.”

Seventeen-year-old Vivian Mitchell was shocked and delighted in equal measure after opening her GCSE results envelope.

The teenager, from Sutton-in-Ashfield, had good reason to celebrate after achieving a grade 5 in maths and grade 4s in both English and biology – big improvements on her school results.

Vivian said: “At school I got a U grade in some subjects and everything else was basically a grade 3 or a 2. I wasn’t really doing very well the first time, so I knew I needed to brush up on them.”

Vivian chose to focus solely on resitting the three subjects this year on the college’s BOOST programme, which provides specially-tailored GCSE provision.

She said: “It was a lot of effort studying three subjects, definitely. I’m shocked and very happy with the outcome – and relieved I don’t have to do any more exams unless I choose to.”

From September Vivian will begin A-Levels in criminology, law and philosophy at the college, with ambitions to pursue her dream career.

She added: “I’m really interested in going into pathology or something related to mortuary work. Some people might shiver at that but I find it fascinating. It’s my dream job.”

Vivian admitted it had been a challenging year, but one that paid off. “I was still kind of struggling with everything, but I managed to pull through. I didn’t actually do loads of revision – I just tried to listen as best I could in lessons, and even though I missed a few, it still sunk in.”

She found college life a refreshing change from school, saying: “It’s very different and you meet so many different types of people, studying different things, so you kind of find yourself a bit more. The teachers have all been brilliant – really supportive, even when I was struggling with attending classes.”

Vivian’s proudest supporter was her mum, Debbie, who was by her side on results day.

“We’ve both shed a few tears of joy,” said Debbie. “I keep telling her how fabulous she is. I’m so proud.”

Mother-of-four Lucy Armstrong, from Mansfield, is one step closer to a career as a paramedic after achieving the GCSE grade she needed.

The 33-year-old was delighted to achieve a grade 5 in GCSE maths – adding to the grade 5 she gained in English at the college last October.

Lucy, who works night shifts as a healthcare assistant at King’s Mill Hospital, said: “I worked really hard for this. When I came out of the exam, I thought ‘I’ve smashed that’ but I didn’t want to be too confident because in my mock exam I felt the same and didn’t pass. I thought if I pushed it, I might get a grade 4 – but I never imagined I’d do as well as I did. It’s such a relief.”

She will now go on to study paramedic science at Sheffield Hallam University – a career path she only discovered a few years ago.

“About three or four years ago I started at King’s Mill as a healthcare assistant and realised this was the field I wanted to be in,” said Lucy.

“At first I thought it was nursing, so I began an access course, but I soon realised I definitely wanted to be a paramedic. That’s where the idea came from and I’ve worked towards it ever since.”

Lucy’s journey back into education has been far from typical.

“I left school when I was 11 after moving to Spain with my family, and I never went back,” she explained. “I didn’t have any home-schooling either – I only lasted three days at Spanish school. I also had my eldest daughter when I was young – I was pregnant at 15 and gave birth in Spain. So, coming here was the first time I’d been in a classroom since I was 11, and it was very daunting.”

Despite the challenges, Lucy thrived. “When I started, I didn’t even know where to write a full-stop. But I showed up every day and studied hard at home. I’ve ended up with two GCSE passes in the same year, in both English and maths.

“It just proves you can do it if you put your mind to it. When I opened my results, I was expecting a grade 3, and then I saw the 5. I’m so happy.”

Principal and chief executive Andrew Cropley MBE said: “Well done to all our GCSE and Level 2 technical and vocational students on their hard-earned results.

“It’s wonderful to see a diverse mix of students – including those balancing study with work or family commitments, or retaking a subject alongside their main programme – achieving the grades they have striven for.

“Our GCSE learners have shown real dedication in their efforts to improve on past results, and I’m immensely proud of what they’ve accomplished.

“These qualifications are among the most important for unlocking future study and employment opportunities, so it’s fantastic that so many students have achieved the key benchmark of grade 4 or above.

“Alongside our GCSE learners, I also congratulate those completing their City & Guilds and BTEC Level 2 courses, as well as students on our T Level Foundation Programmes in computer science, early years and health, all of whom have shown great commitment in achieving these valuable qualifications.

“My heartfelt thanks go to our teachers and support staff, whose encouragement has helped students to meet their goals and thrive.

“We look forward to welcoming back many of these learners in September as they continue their journey with us, and wish every student leaving today every success in their next steps.”

West Nottinghamshire College offers a wide range of academic, technical, vocational and professional courses, spanning entry-level, GCSE, A Level and access to university, plus apprenticeships in major employment sectors.

