Happy Easter for New Ollerton nursery after 'good' Ofsted inspection

A nursery in New Ollerton has been graded ‘good’ by Ofsted following its latest inspection by the Government watchdog.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries on Fountain Court, Darwin Drive, provides Government-funded places for children aged nine months to four years-old and was rated good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Ann-Marie Orr – nursery manager, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our Ofsted inspection.

"It’s such a lovely recognition of everything we do here.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at New Ollerton has been rated 'good' by Ofsted.

"The team pour so much love and care into every day, and it means a lot to see that reflected in the report.

"We have worked hard to create an environment where children feel safe, happy and inspired and it’s wonderful to see our bespoke Future Foundations curriculum shining through.”

In their report, inspectors praised the warm welcome children get and that staff speak to parents to ensure any information is shared so children's needs can be met effectively.

They said children ‘develop feelings of well-being and belonging at nursery, staff spend time with children playing and talking to them’ and ‘these positive interactions result in children being motivated and eager to join activities.

Overall, children, including children with SEND, make ‘rapid progress in their learning’.

The report continued: “Leaders work with the staff effectively overall, staff feel valued as part of the team and they support one another during their daily work.

"Leaders swiftly identify and manage safeguarding concerns when they arise.

"Overall, staff know the children well and provide positive interactions that promote their learning as they play.

"Staff are attentive and caring towards the children and ensure their individual care needs are met.

"Staff have a gentle approach that promotes children's feelings of well-being at nursery.

"Staff take time to cuddle and reassure children who are upset, which enables children to return to their play.

"Staff are clear and consistent in their approach with children, offering activities they are interested in and are curious to try.

"This contributes to children becoming focused for long periods.

“Staff implement effective, collaborative partnerships with parents and other agencies that are involved with the children and encourage parents to share what their child is interested in at home.

"Staff work closely with other agencies to support children with SEND.”

On what the nursery can do to improve, inspectors said staff need ‘help to develop their skills to ensure they provide children with consistent support to work towards their identified development targets and promote their individual, specific learning needs’.

The nursery also needs to ‘enhance the supervision and monitoring of staff's practice to ensure it is consistently effective to enable staff to build on their professional development’.