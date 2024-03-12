Half-term holiday fun for 5 to 11-year-olds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The college has secured funding from Nottinghamshire County Council to deliver a series of sessions next month as part of the government’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

This will allow eligible children aged 5-11 to get involved in activities including sport, physical activity, crafts, drama, a book club, forest school and esports, with each taking place on separate days.

The holiday camp will be held at the college’s Derby Road campus, Mansfield, on Tuesday 2, Wednesday 3, Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 April, all from 9am-3pm.

There are a maximum of 30 places each day, available on a first come, first served basis by pre-booking only. Children can attend single or multiple days. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided.

Activities will be led by college staff, supported by students on courses including sports, uniformed protective services and childcare.

Children taking part must wear comfortable clothing and footwear suitable for indoor and outdoor activities.

The college’s programme area leader for sport, Scott Corah, who is co-ordinating the activities, said: “The holiday camp will ensure young children who receive free school meals continue to do so during the Easter break while also benefitting from nutritional guidance, health and wellbeing sessions, and a range of enjoyable activities.

“Hopefully, this will help take the pressure off families during these difficult economic times.

“Just as importantly, the children will enjoy new and exciting experiences, build their skills, and make new friends.

“It’s also a chance for our students to enhance their own learning by applying their knowledge and skills to give each child the best possible time with us.”

Parents and carers interested in booking a place for their child should complete the online form by visiting: https://bit.ly/437GC9q

If anyone has any queries, they can email Scott Corah at [email protected]

The form will close once all places have been booked. Parents and carers will be notified if their child has secured a place.