Greggs teams up with Somercotes school to launch new breakfast club

The new club, at Somerlea Park Junior School, on Bank Street, will offer 30 children a nutritional breakfast for free and a space to chat and engage with school staff before classes begin.

Breakfast options include toast, low sugar cereal, fruit, yoghurt, juice, and milk.

Lynne Hindmarch, Greggs Foundation breakfast club manager, said: “No child should ever start their day without breakfast, which is why we’re delighted to be opening a new breakfast club at Somerlea Park.

“Through clubs such as this, we’re able to support more than 46,500 children each day nationally, and new openings like the one at Somerlea Park are helping us continue heading towards reaching our target of serving 70,000 breakfasts each school day by 2025.”

The average breakfast club costs £3,000 to set up and run for an academic year.

More than £210,000 was raised by Greggs colleagues and customers last May which enabled the chain to provide 480,000 children with a free breakfast.

Following the success of the breakfast club appeal, customers at Greggs stores nationwide can now donate a free breakfast to a child in need at one of Greggs’ breakfast clubs at any time of year.