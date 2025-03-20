Graffiti artwork brightens up St Mary’s C of E Primary School in Edwinstowe

Year 5 and 6 children at St Mary’s Church of England Primary School in Edwinstowe have been working with graffiti artists to create a cheerful mural on their school wall.

Jennie Bailey is Headteacher at the school, and she said children love the finished artwork. “We were delighted when we heard that Newark and Sherwood Council were funding this project and would like to thank them for providing this experience for our pupils. Not only did the children thoroughly enjoy their time with the artists, but it has cheered up our school building no end! We are committed to providing exciting experiences for our children and this was definitely one to remember!

“By working with Emma and James from IMAGESKOOL, our children have created something meaningful to all of us. It was the perfect way to reinvigorate that part of the school, and we hope it will be a cheerful addition to our outdoor space for many years to come.”

One Y6 pupil who took part in painting the mural said, “We have been painting a mural on the school today and it is really colourful. It has flowers and a book and our school motto, which is Love, Learn and Flourish. The book links to our learning because reading is very important at our school.”

Year 6 pupil working on the mural.

She was proud of the finished work saying, “All of year 5 and 6 have taken part in painting it. I have never used spray paints before, and it was lots of fun to have a go. I think the final piece is outstanding. All of the pupils were gathered around it at break time and I am really pleased with it. I think I will remember doing this for years and years to come and hope other children who come to this school like it as much as we do.”

Another year 6 pupil and said, “Before the wall was quite boring, but now it looks really amazing! I enjoyed using the spray paints, we were taught how to use them by the artists. It is so much better than looking at that blue wall! I am proud of it because everyone put a lot of effort into it.”

James Mayle and colleague Emma Chippendale from IMAGESKOOL worked with children on the artwork. James Mayle said, “We have really enjoyed being here at St Mary’s, the children have been so enthusiastic and polite. The children have been buzzing about the result, and we hope they enjoy the mural for years to come.”