Good news for Nottinghamshire parents as almost 100% receive offer of preferred school

National Offer Day, which falls today (Tuesday, April 19), sees parents across the country find out which school their child has been allocated for either a reception or a year three school place.

This year, 96.5% of Nottinghamshire children have been offered their parents’ first preference school for a reception place this September (2022).

That is 7,850 students out of a total of 8,134 that applied on time for a school place with 99.6% securing a place in one of their preferred schools.

Parents who applied online will be able to log on to their account to see their outcome on National Offer Day.

However, parents who applied by other means will be sent their outcomes by second class post on National Offer Day.

Those who are happy with the place they have been offered should accept the offer and the school will then be in touch with them.

Parents who are unhappy with the place offered, should view the information on Nottinghamshire County Council’s website regarding the options available to them, including information about how to appeal.

Councillor Tracey Taylor, chairman for the Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “I am pleased that so many children are being offered places at their parents’ preferred schools for September this year.

“With 96.5% of families being offered their first preference and 99.6% being offered one of their preferences, this is really great news for Nottinghamshire families.

“That almost all children have secured a place at one of their nominated schools is as result of the investment in school expansions and new schools in areas of the county where they are most needed.

“The council is committed to planning for enough school places and over the last three years new primary schools opened in Hucknall and West Bridgford.

“This year, a further three primary schools will open in September 2022 in Bingham, East Leake and Carlton and will make sure there are enough primary school places to meet demand well into the future. This is excellent news for Nottinghamshire’s children.