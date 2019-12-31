Generous West Notts students collect food for families in need

Staff and students at West Nottinghamshire College filled crates, bags and boxes full of food, toys and toiletries for one of Mansfield’s newest charities before leaving for their Christmas break.

Janet Spencer, the co-ordinator of the School’s Out project, visited the college’s creative arts curriculum to take delivery of the food and gifts.

School’s Out was established in June last year and was originally set up to provide school uniforms to deprived families in the Mansfield area. However, it was discovered through the schools and liaison officers that there was a much greater need for children to receive meals during the school holidays.

The project took this on board and began preparing food parcels and a £5 Morrison’s shopping voucher, as well as the school uniform, for families during the summer, autumn and Christmas holidays.

Families in need are reached via the schools route, and volunteers from the School’s Out project take the donations direct to schools.

The number of Mansfield schools taking part has grown from four to 14.

Students met with Janet in the college’s Create hub at the Derby Road campus and presented her with the vast array of kind donations as well as a cash donation of £43.

Janet said: “This is just an amazing amount of food and gifts.

“The kindness here at the college is just wonderful and helps so many families who are in need.

“Everything was used to make up the parcels and families given a hamper with everything they needed for a Christmas meal, including fresh vegetables, stuffing, tins of ham or salmon and biscuits.

“In these times of austerity we’ve seen just how many people aren’t able to afford the basics and this is just one small way of trying to help during these times.”