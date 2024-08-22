GCSE success brings celebrations at Selston High School

Students at Selston High School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting their GCSE results today.

David Broomhead, Headteacher at Selston High School, said: “I would like to congratulate all students on achieving their GCSE grades today. As Headteacher, I am once again incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that has been applied to achieving these outcomes and would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing support of families and staff. “Our aim remains to enhance student life choices which will allow students to make a positive contribution to society. On behalf of all staff, I would like to wish our leavers the very best for their next steps and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”