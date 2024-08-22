GCSE success brings celebrations at Selston High School
Students, staff and families have come together to celebrate the results of two years of hard work to secure these grades. We look forward to supporting the students in their next step of their educational journey. Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:
- Hannah Bolam – Hannah has worked extremely hard during her five years at Selston High School and thoroughly deserves the success that she has achieved. Hannah secured a grade 8-7 in combined science as well as grade 7’s in English Language, history and maths. Well done, Hannah.
- Sophie Cass – Sophie achieved a grade 8 in history and grade 7 in Spanish and English Language. She has worked diligently throughout her GCSE’s and always applies 100% effort to her studies. Well done, Sophie.
- Jorja Slack – Jorja is a committed student who always applies 100% effort to her studies. Jorja has achieved grade 8’s in chemistry and maths, whilst securing grade 7’s in physics and history. We wish Jorja well as she prepares to move on to further studies at Post 16.
- Dalton-James Blacknell – Congratulations to Dalton who achieved grade 8’s in history and maths and 7’s in physical education and geography. We wish Dalton all the best as he prepared for the next step in his education.
- Harper Limb – Harper achieved grade 8’s in chemistry, history and maths whilst also achieving a grade 7 in physics. Well done, Harper, we wish you all the best in the future.
David Broomhead, Headteacher at Selston High School, said: “I would like to congratulate all students on achieving their GCSE grades today. As Headteacher, I am once again incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication that has been applied to achieving these outcomes and would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing support of families and staff. “Our aim remains to enhance student life choices which will allow students to make a positive contribution to society. On behalf of all staff, I would like to wish our leavers the very best for their next steps and look forward to seeing what they achieve in the future.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
