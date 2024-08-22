GCSE results at Sutton Community Academy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At the top end, 10% of students achieved at least one grade 9 – the highest grade – with a third of students achieving at least one grade 7 (equivalent to A*/A) or above. Across the board, the vast majority achieved the grades they need to progress on to further education, employment or apprenticeship.
Lewis Taylor, Head of Academy, said: “We are so proud of the achievements of our young people, and the successes we have seen today are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our students and teaching staff. Well done all!”
Ged Rae, ATT Trust Executive Principal, added: “The school community, students, staff and leadership team have been relentless, working through difficult times and coming out on top. With the ongoing improvements to classrooms and the new theatre work underway, the future is bright at Sutton Community Academy”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.