GCSE results at Sutton Community Academy

Another successful day of results at Sutton Community Academy

Students at Sutton Community Academy have been celebrating their GCSEs this morning.

At the top end, 10% of students achieved at least one grade 9 – the highest grade – with a third of students achieving at least one grade 7 (equivalent to A*/A) or above. Across the board, the vast majority achieved the grades they need to progress on to further education, employment or apprenticeship.

Lewis Taylor, Head of Academy, said: “We are so proud of the achievements of our young people, and the successes we have seen today are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our students and teaching staff. Well done all!”

Hollie Stevenson achieved grade 9 in 7 subjects and has been accepted into West Notts College

Ged Rae, ATT Trust Executive Principal, added: “The school community, students, staff and leadership team have been relentless, working through difficult times and coming out on top. With the ongoing improvements to classrooms and the new theatre work underway, the future is bright at Sutton Community Academy”.