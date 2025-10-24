Garibaldi students raise over £5,000

Students at The Garibaldi School in Mansfield - which is part of the Nova Education Trust - have raised over £5,000 thanks to their shared passion for football.

Seventy students from years seven, eight and nine had a lot of fun raising the money and were provided with a coaching session from a professional coach.

Funds raised will be split between the school and the Mansfield Town Community Trust (MTCT).

The Mansfield Town Community Trust has been working across Mansfield, Ashfield and surrounding areas since 1990 to unite people through the power of sport.

Jaycie Jones won a Mansfield Town shirt for raising an amazing £780

The charitable arm of Mansfield Town Football Club, the trust plays a strategic role across Mansfield supporting people and organisations through various different projects.

All students who participated were awarded a certificate and the winners of the shootouts were presented with a medal.

There were also incentives for fundraising. Raise £10 for a water bottle, £25 for a football and if you raised £50 there were tickets for a Mansfield Town game.

The top fundraiser in the school was Jaycie Jones who raised £780 and was presented with a signed Mansfield Town shirt (pictured).

The winning medals

Gary, from the Mansfield Town Community Trust, said: “We are so impressed with the fundraising by the students at The Garibaldi School.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support. A special shoutout to Jaycie, her family and her friends. I have never known one single person raise so much. What a great achievement.”

Jaycie’s fundraising was supported by her dad and his work colleagues. In recognition of her fundraising, Mansfield Town Community Trust awarded her an extra prize of being mascot for the day at a Mansfield Town game.

Business Operations Manager at Garibaldi, Gina Evans, said: “We’re proud to announce the funds raised will be split between our school and the Mansfield Town Community Trust.

“MTCT will use the funds for their community-based projects which includes coaching in schools and working with disadvantaged students.

"The school’s share will be spent on student-led projects. All students have been sharing ideas with their Student Leadership Form Representative.

"After half-term, everyone who raised funds will be invited to a special session with myself and Head Teacher, Mr Cassidy, where we will enjoy some cake and hot chocolates, celebrate everyone's efforts and vote for what to spend the funds on.

"We’re keen to host another shootout next year and hope to continue to grow our partnership to benefit our students and local community.”