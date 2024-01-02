Garibaldi School pupils visit local care home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils from The Garibaldi School in Forest Town - which is part of the Nova Education Trust - visited a local care home ahead of the festive period to deliver some beautiful Christmas decorations.
Year Seven students Sam Lewing, Emilie Richardson, Emily Armishaw, Evie Marshall, Lily Evans, Kacie Saunders and Alissia Parker took a trip to Parkside Care Home in Forest Town, accompanied by Assistant Head Teacher Melissa Stevenson and activity organiser Mrs Hill.
The purpose of the visit was to deliver the stunning decorations which a large number of students and staff contributed to making over the past couple of months during their lunchbreak.
Assistant Head Teacher, Melissa Stevenson, said: "We received such a warm welcome from staff and residents - and our students did us proud.
"They interacted with the residents and hung-up various pom-pom clad wreaths, stockings and stars up in communal areas for all to enjoy.
"It was a pleasure to see the school community coming together to contribute to this project and the trip was a lovely way to end the year.
"We look forward to future craft projects with the care home and I know that we have many students who are keen to reach out and volunteer more of their time."