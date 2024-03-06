Garibaldi School pupil raises £1,500 for village volunteer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fourteen-year-old Oliver noticed that Alan Hunt, a volunteer gardener in the village of Kings Clipstone, using his own lawn mower to cut the grass in-between scheduled council maintenance.

He decided he wanted to raise money to make things easier for Alan to undertake his work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I use the village playing field regularly for football practice and I had noticed Alan using his own lawn mower to cut the grass," said Oliver.

Teachers and pupils for The Garibaldi School

"He does this so people like me and the rest of the village community can keep playing and enjoying the field."

Before Oliver could move forward with his plans, he approached the parish council for permission to raise money for a sit-on lawn mower and councillor Nichola Stevens commented how impressed she was with Oliver’s community spirit.

Oliver continued: “It looks a lot of hard work and I wanted to make things easier for Alan, so I decided to set up a GoFundMe page so the residents could help."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver raised an impressive £1,500 and the residents clearly loved his idea and gave generously, with one local donating a massive £500.

Alan Hunt, the village volunteer gardener, was quite overwhelmed with Oliver’s act of kindness, saying: “I can't believe the thoughtfulness of someone so young."

James Aldred, Headteacher at The Garibaldi School, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, said: “We are really proud of Oliver and what he has achieved here.

"He took the initiative and confidently set about fundraising to support the needs of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know the community is really thankful for his contribution and it is just another way our students go above and beyond for the benefit of others. Well done Oliver.”