Garibaldi School pupil raises £1,500 for village volunteer
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fourteen-year-old Oliver noticed that Alan Hunt, a volunteer gardener in the village of Kings Clipstone, using his own lawn mower to cut the grass in-between scheduled council maintenance.
He decided he wanted to raise money to make things easier for Alan to undertake his work.
“I use the village playing field regularly for football practice and I had noticed Alan using his own lawn mower to cut the grass," said Oliver.
"He does this so people like me and the rest of the village community can keep playing and enjoying the field."
Before Oliver could move forward with his plans, he approached the parish council for permission to raise money for a sit-on lawn mower and councillor Nichola Stevens commented how impressed she was with Oliver’s community spirit.
Oliver continued: “It looks a lot of hard work and I wanted to make things easier for Alan, so I decided to set up a GoFundMe page so the residents could help."
Oliver raised an impressive £1,500 and the residents clearly loved his idea and gave generously, with one local donating a massive £500.
Alan Hunt, the village volunteer gardener, was quite overwhelmed with Oliver’s act of kindness, saying: “I can't believe the thoughtfulness of someone so young."
James Aldred, Headteacher at The Garibaldi School, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, said: “We are really proud of Oliver and what he has achieved here.
"He took the initiative and confidently set about fundraising to support the needs of the local community.
"I know the community is really thankful for his contribution and it is just another way our students go above and beyond for the benefit of others. Well done Oliver.”
Though Oliver may not cut the grass, he was presented with his very own personalised number plate for the mower which given to him by the parish council in recognition of his efforts.