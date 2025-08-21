Garibaldi School celebrates excellent GCSE results

Philip, Luke and Zac

The Garibaldi School in Mansfield, part of Nova Education Trust, is celebrating its best set of GCSE results in six years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Garibaldi School in Mansfield, part of Nova Education Trust, is celebrating its best set of GCSE results in six years.

Their Year 11 cohort have secured top grades allowing them to progress to The Garibaldi Sixth Form and other excellent destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 48% of students secured top grades in their English and Maths GCSEs along with outstanding outcomes in other subjects.

Jade, Asti, Lola, Amanda and Brooke

Headline achievements include:

48% of students achieved a grade 5 or above in their English and Maths GCSEs.

68% of students achieved a grade 4 or above in their English and Maths GCSEs.

20% of students achieved a grade 5 or above across all their English Baccalaureate qualifications.

Headteacher, Paddy Cassidy, said: "We are all incredibly proud of our students and the grades that they have achieved this year.

"This excellent set of qualifications is the result of the hard work of our students who have excelled this year demonstrating real pride and focus in their studies.

"This success wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and expertise of our staff, alongside the support offered by our families and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking forward to welcoming many of our students into our Sixth Form in September.

"To all our students, we are extremely proud of you and are looking forward to seeing your future successes."