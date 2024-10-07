Galliford Try staff transform children’s sensory garden at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School
Staff from the construction company are given two days annually to devote to a voluntary project supporting local communities, and for this project, rallied their efforts and time to transform a tired area of the children’s playground.
Andrew Whittle is Head Teacher of Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, and he said, “The children, staff and whole Mapplewellian community are blown away by the transformation of our sensory garden. We are all extremely grateful to Galliford Try for all their time, resources, and commitment to making our sensory garden an area that the children can be proud of.
“We now have a space that children can use during break times and as an outdoor learning space. We can't thank them enough for all they have done.”
Children have commemorated the hard work with a plaque saying ‘Thank you Galliford Try for brightening our world! - July 2024’
Thomas Ellis is Operations Manager for Galliford Try and is based at their local regional office at Sherwood Business Park. Galliford Try provided both the labour and materials for the work and have carried out work at other local projects in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, said Thomas. “At Galliford Try we are encouraged to do community work or help local causes, and each member of staff is allowed two working days to support those efforts annually. So, I used my team of around 7 or 8 people to use their days together, to help transform this garden area at Mapplewells.
“I think it’s fair to say it wasn’t a very welcoming area of the playground before the work was carried out, -and we are pleased that the transformation means that children and staff now have a brand-new space to use. We are always happy to give back to the local community.”
James Barton is Site Manager at Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, and he said, “The time and effort that the staff of Galliford Try put into the revamp was amazing. I spent time with them over the summer holidays to assist the work and saw how much effort it took. Children can now use the area all year round because we have an all-weather surface and also raised beds, planted out to attract wildlife. It’s great for children’s learning and enjoyment and the volunteers did an amazing job!”
Children were canvassed before the transformation and described the area as ‘uninviting’ and ‘unloved’. But year 2 pupil Emmeline said the new area is totally different now, commenting, “I think the garden is really nice and tidy now, -it is so much nicer than before! I like that we will be able to get more wildlife with the new plants.”
The new area is already proving popular during playtimes and is also being used as an outdoor teaching space to enhance children’s learning.
