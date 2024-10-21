Fun and fundraising at St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School’s colour run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and children at St Mary Magdalene C of E Primary School in Sutton-in-Ashfield have enjoyed a fun-packed colour run to raise money for their school.

The whole school took part and were joined by families and friends who purchased coloured powder packs to support the fundraising effort which collected almost £200 on the day.

Samantha Robinson is Head teacher at the school based on Springwood View Close in Sutton, and she said, “Our colour run was a great success and a lot of fun for children, staff, and families alike. We were, as always, supported by our school community of families and friends, and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended to support the children and the school with our fundraising efforts.

“We hope to raise enough money to make various projects around the school possible, all of which will support our children’s health and wellbeing. Thanks to everyone’s efforts we are off to a great start.”

St Mary Magdalene children at the fundraiser

The school is currently running a fundraising campaign, called #CourageOverComfort aimed at providing additional resources to promote the physical and emotional health and wellbeing of its pupils.

Included in the fundraising scheme are hopes to raise enough money to create a new Sensory Room and to develop children’s outdoor spaces including a bike and scooter shelter. The school has set a target of £10,000 to carry out the work needed.

The school is also asking parents for donations of good quality unwanted toys for their next project, and have set up GoFundMe page for anyone wishing to donate.