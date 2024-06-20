From sauces to courses – Michael’s found success
Michael Potter, 39, from Chesterfield was presented with a certificate and £100 Amazon voucher at the branch’s student awards, held at The Village Hotel in Nottingham, cheered on by his tutors Annette Willoughby and Sarah Halpin.
His tutors nominated Michael for a number of outstanding achievements during his time at the college where he has progressed from the Level 3 Foundation Certificate in People Practice in 2021 through to the Level 5 Associate Diploma in People Management which forms part of his Level 5 People Professional Apprenticeship, which he will graduate from next year.
Annette and Sarah praised Michael’s exceptional participation in class discussions, commitment to growth and demonstrating resilience, perseverance and leadership qualities throughout.
One of his most notable achievements was his initiative in independently setting up full compliance and making positive changes while displaying commitment to ethical practices and leadership within the HR department at his place of work – The Sauce Shop, in Nottingham, where he works as senior people executive.
CIPD teacher Annette Willoughby said: “Michael has consistently produced high-quality assignments, reflecting his strong understanding of the subject matter and shown dedication to excellence. His commitment to academic growth and his ability to apply theoretical knowledge to real-world scenarios make him a deserving candidate for this award.
“Michael really exemplifies the qualities of a dedicated and conscientious student, showing great resilience, leadership, and a commitment to continuous learning and improvement, aligned with those qualities championed by the CIPD.”
Michael said: “I was delighted that my tutors put me forward for this award. Sarah and Annette are super star teachers, making lessons engaging and fun. They’ve gone above and beyond with supporting me as a student, looking after my wellbeing and giving me all the encouragement I needed to progress with the course at a difficult time.
“Being recognised for my efforts supercharges my passion and determination for learning and makes me excited for my future as a people professional.”
