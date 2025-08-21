Friesland School students mark GCSE milestone

Beau Macare

At Friesland School, students are celebrating the outcome of their GCSE studies, which represent years of hard work, determination and growth. Teachers have been proud to guide them on their journey, offering both academic and pastoral support to help each student succeed.

Learners from across the cohort are sharing their achievements, including:

Samantha Mak has achieved seven Grade 9s, two Grade 8s and one Grade 7. They are planning to continue their education at Friesland 6th Form to study Maths, Business, Chemistry and Further Maths

Stanley Langton has achieved seven Grade 9s, one Grade 8 and two Grade 7s. They are planning to continue their education at College.

Sebastian Mak has achieved six Grade 9s, three grade 8s and two grade 7s. They are planning to continue their education at Friesland 6th Form to study Maths, Chemistry and Physics

Esther Selby has achieved five Grade 9s, three grade 8s and two Grade 7s. They are planning to continue their education at college.

Beau Macare has achieved three Grade 9s, six grade 8s and one grade 6. They are planning on continuing their education at College.

Craig Patterson, Headteacher, at Friesland School, said:

“Congratulations to all of our fantastic Friesland student’s receiving their results today. We have seen some exceptional results this year, and I would like to thank our families for their support and recognise the hard work of all of our students. This year’s results are the culmination of five years of ambition and teamwork from both students and staff.

“I am very proud to be headteacher at Friesland School, and these achievements reflect our continued improvement as a school. To those students leaving us I wish you all the best in the future, to those students returning to Friesland 6th Form in September I look forward to another fantastic two years!”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our GCSE students across The Two Counties Trust and the achievements they are celebrating today. Each result is testament to their ambition, resilience and countless hours of hard work. It has been inspiring to see how our young people have risen to the challenge, and we particularly pleased to see increased attainment this year across our family of schools.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the commitment of our families and staff, who have supported, guided and encouraged students throughout their studies. At The Two Counties Trust, we are dedicated to enhancing life choices and these results ensure that our students can look ahead with confidence, whether their next chapter is in sixth form, college, apprenticeships or the workplace.”