Friesland School celebrates A Level results

Students at Friesland Sixth Form, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a set of fantastic A-Level grades today.

“Congratulations to all of our students receiving their results today. The ambition that our students have shown to succeed is a great credit to them, and I wish them all the best in whatever they choose to do in the next exciting chapter of their lives. I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the teachers and staff at Friesland School for the outstanding teamwork that went into supporting our student’s incredible successes.” 6th Form Leader Mat Puddy: “Armed with their results, Friesland Sixth Form year 13 students can now embark on the next exciting stage of their lives. Many are heading for undergraduate courses, degree and higher-level apprenticeships in a wide variety of areas, including places on Veterinary courses and within the scientific, technological, digital and creative sectors. Some students are entering employment directly whilst others are taking the opportunity to have a ‘gap year’, including plans to travel far and wide. “We wish all of our students every future happiness and success and hope that they will want to contact us in the future as part of our alumni.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer of The Two Counties Trust, said: “Congratulations to students across The Two Counties Trust receiving their results today. A significant amount of hard work and commitment has gone into securing their grades and we thank them for their effort and enthusiasm during their time as part of their school community. “A big thank you to families and dedicated staff across the Trust, who have played their part in empowering our students to reach their fullest potential. We wish everyone taking their next steps in education and the workplace the very best of luck and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve in the future.”