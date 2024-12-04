Free history of shopping workshop for five primary schools in Mansfield

Primary schools are being invited to sign up for a free two-hour workshop on the history of shopping in Mansfield.

Vikings to Victorians – A History of Shopping! can be delivered in schools and is being offered as part of the Mansfield’s Townscape Heritage Project to the first five schools which apply.

The workshop is aimed at children aged 7 to 11 and combines a 30-minute visual presentation on the history and development of shopping in Mansfield followed by a hands-on art and technology session.

Pupils will be able to explore Victorian and Georgian interior architectural styles, and make a collage mood board for the interior and exterior of their own imaginary shop. All materials are provided.

Material for the workshop

Cllr Stuart Richardson, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: “This is a fabulous opportunity for schoolchildren to learn a bit about their local history in a fun and informative way. I am sure there will be a lot of interest in these free workshops so schools will need to apply as soon as possible.”

The workshop has been developed by and will be delivered by Theresa Workman, Activities Co-ordinator for the Mansfield Townscape Heritage project. She said: “We hope the workshop will help foster a sense of pride in the town and an appreciation of its history and of how Mansfield’s town centre has evolved over the years.

“It will also give children a chance to explore their creative skills using historic replica textiles and wallpapers.”

The five workshops are made possible with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and can be delivered on a Monday or Tuesday during January, February or March. To request a workshop email the Regeneration team (link opens in email app).

Mansfield Townscape Heritage Project is a five-year programme of conservation, community engagement, and educational events, supported by a grant of £849,100 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

With total funding of around £1.3m, the project aims to help revive parts of Leeming Street and the Market Place conservation area by helping local businesses and property owners carry out repairs and refurbishments to enhance the architectural quality of their Victorian and Georgian buildings. Match-funded grants of up to 70% are available to help owners with the cost of making improvements.

The project’s community participation programme is being delivered in partnership with Mansfield BID, Vision West Nottinghamshire College, Mansfield Museum and Nottinghamshire County Council.

The project is part of a wider vision by the council to improve the appearance and vibrancy of the town centre and to put Mansfield on the map as a good place in which to live, work, invest and visit.

More information can be found at of the Townscape Heritage Project website.