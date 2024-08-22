Frederick Gent School students celebrate GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Congratulations to all our Year 11 students from everyone at Frederick Gent, a Two Counties Trust School. Our pupils all got the results they deserved through the combined hard-work of pupils, families and staff. We wish them every success going forward.

Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:

Isobel Wilmot – Isobel achieved an unbelievable eight Grade 9s with one Grade 8 on top! Isobel will be going on to study biology, chemistry, maths and music at Ashfield Sixth Form.

Lottie Farnsworth – Our Head Girl not only fulfilled that role brilliantly but also achieved Grade 9 in four subjects; Grade 8 in three subjects and Grade 7 in three subjects. All of this, despite the loss of a close friend in her final two years with us. Lottie will go on to Bilborough College and study Law, Politics and History.

Massimo Pietrantonio – Overcoming a serious road accident earlier in his school career, Massimo did us all proud with Grade 9 in three subjects; Grade 8 in two subjects; Grade 7 in one subject. Massimo will now be going on to study physics, maths and chemistry at Bilborough College.

Lokunmi Sanyaolu – Loki only joined us in Year 10. We are delighted that she has gone on to achieve Grade 9 in two subjects; Grade 8 in two subjects; Grade 7 in four subjects. She will next be studying Chemistry, Biology and Maths at High Pavement Sixth Form.

Lucy Towle – Lucy did brilliantly to achieve Grade 9 in two subjects; Grade 8 in three subjects; Grade 7 in five subjects. Next she will be studying psychology, chemistry and biology at Ashfield Sixth Form.

Mohamed Hassan – Mohammed did brilliantly to achieve Grade 9 in one subject; Grade 8 in four subjects; Grade 7 in three subjects. Next he will be studying computer science, maths, physics and German at Ashfield Sixth Form.

James Ballard – Our Head Boy was an exemplary role model and has left with Grade 8 in four subjects and Grade 7 in five subjects. All this despite the loss of a close friend in the final two years with us. James will now go on to study biology, chemistry, physics and maths at Ashfield Sixth Form.

Poppy has worked extremely hard and, as a result of her hard work and dedication, achieved results one or more grades higher than her targets. Poppy will go on to Ashfield Sixth Form to study Business Studies, Law and Travel.

Chris Woollard, Headteacher at Frederick Gent School, said:

“I am delighted that having worked hard to learn, grow and succeed in the widest sense our departing Year 11 pupils will go on to enjoy lives that are happy and fulfilled. I wish them all the very best in what lies ahead. As a school we are proud of what five years of ambition, bravery and care has produced.”

Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said:

“I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people.

“Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”