Fountaindale School bookworms celebrate World Book Day

The whole Fountaindale School community took part in the activities as part of the school’s wider curriculum initiatives to promote communication and literacy skills amongst its pupils.

The day’s excitement began as many pupils arrived to school dressed as their favourite literary characters, with some of the most creative costumes including princesses, Where’s Wally, Miss Trunchbull and characters from Alice in Wonderland.

The children loved showing off their costumes and creativity. Some children had the opportunity to explain their costume choices and tell their peers about their favourite book characters.

Fountaindale pupils celebrate World Book Day

Other children came in their comfortable clothes and enjoyed a cosy story with their friends. The children really enjoyed being close with their classmates and listening to their teachers and teaching assistants read stories.

The children were also encouraged to bring in books from home that are special to them, sharing this with their classmates during the course of the school day. Some of the most popular books were ‘The Lion Inside’, ‘What the Ladybird Saw’ and ‘The Gruffalo’.

The staff were also encouraged to bring their favourite books in. They also joined in with the dressing up, either in comfortable clothes or costumes such as the Crayons who Quit and the BFG.

Phil White, Communication and Literacy Curriculum Lead at Fountaindale School, said:

Fountaindale pupils celebrate World Book Day

“It was wonderful to see the children so excited to share their favourite books, characters and stories with one another. There was a fantastic representation of the wide array of characters that our pupils love reading about, and demonstrated the positive impact that engaging with books can have.

“For us at Fountaindale, World Book Day gives us another opportunity to discuss books and our love of reading. It’s a great way to highlight how our pupils’ communication skills are developing and spark wider conversations about the importance of books and the stories they contain in our lives.

“World Book Day celebrations come alongside wider initiatives at Fountaindale School to develop and enhance pupils’ literacy skills. The children loved the ‘Catch Me Reading scheme’ where parents and carers were encouraged to read a book in unusual places such as on holiday and out and about. Also, the library is at the heart of the school at Fountaindale; it’s the first thing you see when you enter. Each class is timetabled to visit the library every week for pupils to choose and share books with their friends. Older children have free time in library in order to develop independent skills and discover books for themselves.”

Chris Evans, Headteacher at Fountaindale School, said:

Fountaindale pupils celebrate World Book Day

“Communication and literacy skills are some of the most foundational elements of any young person’s education and we recognise the importance of giving the children in our care every chance possible to develop a love of books.