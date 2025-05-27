Former student chef returns to his roots for gastro evening
Oska Ready, 22, graduated from the Level 3 Professional Cookery Diploma back in 2021. He was successful despite having spent three challenging months having to undertake cooking challenges at home due to the college being closed during the pandemic.
Throughout lockdown Oska and his classmates were given recipe boxes, delivered to their homes by staff from the college, and were tasked with creating their dishes online and judged by chef tutor Mark Jones on camera.
Oska said: “I remember when we were allowed back into college, we only had three weeks before the course finished. I was so happy to be back in the kitchen and get to showcase my catering abilities and be back with Mark face-to-face.
“We all got through it though and made the most of the situation.”
Oska, from Chesterfield, then went on to work for DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room in Doncaster for three years, while also completing a patisserie and confectionery course at Doncaster College.
It was during this time that Oska competed in the UK WorldSkills catering competitions, which are world and national championships for vocational skills.
He competed in regionals at Doncaster College, advanced to the national finals, and earned a bronze medal when he was selected to represent his country at WorldSkills Lyon.
Returning to his college roots on Thursday (15 May) saw him bringing his fine skills into the spotlight as he supported students in the kitchens before an evening of flavours impressed over 50 diners with a six-course tasting menu including bao buns, Yaki glazed chicken, cured sea bass, cucumber and basil sorbet with a gin and tonic granita, a white chocolate and chilli brûlée and to finish, a raspberry macaron and chocolate truffles.
A refreshing cucumber and lime sorbet helped diners to cleanse the pallet, and the gin and tonic granita featured on the drink’s menu.
Oska recalled his first memory of his chef tutor Mark. He said: “I remember just finishing school and it was at that point where I was deciding which college to attend, and I came to a West Notts open event. Mark offered me to come into the kitchens and go on a taster event.
“I know from that moment that I wanted to come to this college because what Mark showed me that night, really ignited my catering passion. He was plating up different courses for me to try and showed me how to create them and I was absolutely buzzing by the end of it.”
Mark said: “It’s with great pride we bring back some of my past chef alumni whom have been flourishing in our industry and Oska is no exception. “What he’s achieved since graduating seven years ago is amazing, showcasing his commitment, culinary ability and passion for his craft and constantly pushing himself to the next level.
“He’s given his time back to his roots at Refined and showcased to our current level 3 chefs what is possible after graduating.
“The learners take a lot from these guest chef evenings, and it’s been fantastic to collaborate with Oska this year and I’ll be keeping a keen interest in what he does next.”
Having just returned from a six-month working holiday in a French ski resort at a Spanish tapas restaurant, Oska is ready to get back to some serious cheffing and this week he will be undertaking a trial shift at Nottingham restaurant Alchemilla.
He added: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to be able to come in and showcase my skill set to the students, because at the minute in the hospitality industry there is a massive deficit of young people wanting to become chefs.
“It's been absolutely incredible to return and see Mark too. I have so much praise for him as a tutor and as a chef. He's such a fantastic person.”