Former hairdressing students launch new business venture at college salon

A group of seven former hairdressing students from West Nottinghamshire College have been given a major business boost as they step into self-employment under a new company, Revive Studio Pro.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating from the college’s Revive salon at the Derby Road campus, Mansfield, the team will provide a wide range of professional hair services to the public over the next 12 months. Clients can book appointments with the stylists every Tuesday from 9.30am to 4pm, Wednesday to Friday from 9.30am to 7pm, and Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

The seven stylists – whose ages range from 18 to 47 – are:

Owen Hannant – 07309 690230

Cassie Carr – 07885 736588

Zuzana Conkova – 07465 402837

Mia-Louise Longden – 07597 483245

Kirsty Nuttall – 07535 825670

Lily-Mai Woolhouse – 07874 365528

Ola Mejjo – 07367 581358

Stylists at Revive Studio Pro are ready to take your bookings now

As part of the initiative, the stylists are now studying on the college’s Certificate in Creating a Business Start-Up programme, equipping them with vital skills in product branding, business presentation, customer communication, income and expenditure management, and digital marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These skills are designed to give them the confidence to succeed in the competitive hairdressing industry.

Working on a 50/50 arrangement, stylists will retain half of their sales proceeds while the remaining 50% supports the Revive salon. This business model offers significant benefits, enabling the team to grow their client base without the worry of overheads such as rent, energy bills or council tax.

Nicholas Thorpe, head of apprenticeships, adult and commercial, said: “We’re delighted to host our seven stylists under the new company name Revive Studio Pro. This exciting venture will give them the opportunity to gain valuable business experience while building their client portfolios, all with the support of our salon facilities and professional products.”

Members of the public are encouraged to support the new stylists by booking appointments directly with them or by calling the main Revive salon number at 01623 413615. You can now follow them on Instagram at www.instagram.com/revive_studiopro/