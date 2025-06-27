Flying High Academy Ladybrook, says farewell to ‘Queen of our hearts’ Linda after 44 years of service

Ladybrook’s Flying High Academy are bidding farewell to a retiring Senior Midday Supervisor after she has served the school and its children for over 44 years!

Linda King, described by a colleague as ‘the Queen of our hearts’ started working at the school in the 1980’s, and to mark her departure, an open invitation to colleagues and friends, past and present, has been issued to join Linda to reminisce at the William IV public house, on Sutton Road, Mansfield on Friday 25th July, midday until 5 pm.

Throughout Linda King’s career, she has witnessed many changes and supported thousands of children at the Ladybrook school. Starting out as a cleaner in 1981, Linda soon became a midday supervisor and then Senior Midday Supervisor at the Flying High Academy, Ladybrook.

Linda says she did not imagine when she started working at the school that she would still be there over 44 years later. “I knew I would always work in a school as I love working with children. But it never occurred to me I would still be here over 44 years later! So much has changed over the years, but I am happy to have supported so many children from Ladybrook over all of those years.”

Linda King who is retiring after 44 years service to her local school, The Flying High Academy, Ladybrook.

Linda says she is constantly recognised by former pupils. “I regularly see former pupils out and about who are now parents with children of their own. Some even have children attending this school. There’s always someone shouting ‘Mrs King!’ who knows me from my work here. Of course, leaving is going to be really hard, I will miss the children so much!”

Pupil, Alivia, (year 5), shared her personal message for Mrs King, saying, “I’m really going to miss you. You always made lunchtime feel safe and happy, and you were there when I needed help or a smile. Thank you for being kind and caring. School won’t be the same without you!”

Speaking of Linda, Headteacher Kerry Chadburn said, “Linda has been at the heart of our school for so many years—her kindness, dedication and unwavering support for children and staff have made a lasting impact. We’re so grateful for everything she’s given and wish her every happiness in this exciting new chapter - we will miss her!”

Mandy Froggatt is a Teaching Assistant at The Flying High Academy, Ladybrook and she said, “What a wonderful, kind and caring woman Linda is. Over the years she has demonstrated her passion and commitment to do the best she can at all times.

“When she is with the children, she reminds me of a mother hen gathering her little ones under her wing to comfort, guide and protect them, -nurturing them in the best possible way!

“As a colleague and a friend, she greets everyone with her warm welcoming smile and gentle words. She genuinely is a beautiful soul, who brightens our day and is going to be greatly missed. Linda holds the name King, but to those who know and love her, she will always be the Queen of our hearts.”

Sally Knowles and Susan Bramley, work with Linda as midday supervisors and cleaners at the school. Sally said, “Happy and cheerful, Linda always leaves you smiling after a chat or simply by being around her. She’s always the life and soul of any party or get-together, even if it’s just a few of us sharing a meal. Every child in Ladybrook knows and still talks about Mrs King, including my own children.”

Susan Bramley agreed saying, “I love how she sings her own words to songs — it never fails to make everyone laugh!”

Linda’s celebration event will take place at William IV, Sutton Road, Mansfield on July 25th from midday until 5 p.m. and friends and colleagues are all invited to call in for a chat and to socialise with Linda on her special day.