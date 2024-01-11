Flying High Academy Ladybrook celebrate 10 year membership of top performing multi-academy trust

Children and staff at the Flying High Academy, Ladybrook, are celebrating a milestone ten-year membership of the Flying High Partnership; a primary only multi-academy trust founded in Nottinghamshire in 2012.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kerry Chadburn is headteacher at the school and said she values the support the partnership brings to her academy. “This is an occasion to be remembered by all of us. Celebrating a decade of support from a wonderful partnership that makes every day count for all children!

“Belonging to this partnership has impacted outcomes for all children who have attended our school. It supports laying the foundations for children’s love for learning and inspires all learners to be aspirational in their goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The partnership also makes a positive impact on the staff that work at The Flying High Academy Ladybrook, by supporting Leaders, and all staff, to strive for excellence.”

Happy Anniversary to Flying High Academy, on 10 years membership of The Flying High Partnership

The academy celebrated the milestone by inviting parents and carers in for refreshments and the school made over 400 cakes for the children to enjoy. The school has also produced a time-capsule containing children’s letters and other key items to be buried with the intention reopening it on the 25th anniversary of being part of the Flying High Partnership.

Kerry said, “We have undertaken a series of activities to mark the occasion; children have created kites which show the best version of themselves, and these have been collated onto a number 10 background.

"We also organised a mass photo of the children in the shape of the number ten taken from the school’s roof, as well as welcoming a speech by our CEO Mr Chris Wheatley, and unveiling a plaque which notes the date of the 10-year anniversary.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupil Omari is in year 6 and said, “I know about working in the Trust because I have been a part of Pupil Parliament and the football club, and it works because we all help each other. I help others and they also help me, just like the other schools! I don’t think it would be the same if we were alone, just like football, its better to have a team to help you. I am ten now, so my school has been in the trust since I was born!”

Pupil Sophie-Anne is also 10 years old and she said “Our school is a very diverse and has people from all different kinds of backgrounds, and from all over the world. We have lots and lots of opportunities to take part in things with the other Trust schools and clubs like class council, sports clubs, choir, young voices and the Trust Awards. I went to the last Flying High Trust Awards at the Motorpoint Arena where all of the schools came together. I am proud of my school and the teachers are so nice.”

Omari commented, “I agree that our teachers are really nice and help make learning really interesting. My school and Trust give us lots of opportunities to help you later in life as well and just like our teachers support us, the other schools in the Trust help each other.”

Chris Wheatley is CEO of the Flying High Partnership, and he attended the celebrations. He said, “It’s been an honour for the Flying High Partnership to work with the team at the Flying High Academy, Ladybrook, for the past ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During that time, the academy has transformed the life chances of its pupils and become a source of pride for the whole community. It is clear to see that the children at this school are accessing the best possible start to their educational journey; one where every member of staff is fully committed to making every day count for its children. Well done Flying High Academy in reaching your 10 years milestone, we share your hopes and aims, and we can’t wait to see what your amazing future holds.”

Kerry Chadburn said she is grateful to the school community for its support. “The school goes from strength to strength as the years roll by and the support from our school community has always been amazing.