Fines for taking children out of school to increase across the country including in Nottinghamshire

Parental fines for taking children out of school will increase across the country, including in Nottinghamshire.

The Department for Education (DfE) has today (February 29) announced that parent fines will be brought under a national framework to “tackle inconsistencies in their uses”.

Under this framework, the fine for children who miss five days of school due to unauthorised absence will increase from £60 to £80 – if paid within in 21 days. Or from £120 to £160 if paid in 28 days.

The announcement is part of the Government’s national drive to “improve attendance and tackle persistent absence”.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: "Today we are taking that next step to further boost attendance and I want to thank those who are working with us including teachers and heads.

“Education standards have risen sharply across the country, with Ofsted ratings up from 68 percent to nearly 90 percent since 2010 - and pupils’ performance is ranked as some of the best globally - so it has never been more valuable to be in school.”

As part of today’s announcement, every state school in England will also have to share their daily attendance registers across the education sector - including with DfE, councils, and trusts.