Explore opportunities for your future: NTU Mansfield Open Event – 7 May 2025
This event offers a unique opportunity to explore the hub, discover the range of courses on offer, and gain insight into life at NTU Mansfield.
With options for those looking for education close to home, considering a return to education or managing work or caring commitments, the Open Event will give attendees the chance to learn more about the innovative courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and exceptional support services available at NTU Mansfield.
Key Highlights of the NTU Mansfield Open Day include:
- Introduction to Higher Education: An introduction to NTU at Mansfield, and how the team can help to access higher education at all stages of life and career
- Hands on learning: A chance to try it out for yourself in the well-equipped classrooms, lecture theatre and library
- Specialist facilities: Take a tour around the Construction, Engineering and Sports labs, as well as IT and CAD suites
- Bringing studies to life: See how you can study for real with mock hospital wards, virtual reality wall and Childhood Simulation Suite
- Meet the experts: Talk to academic staff and students about what it's like to study at NTU
- Admissions guidance: Learn about the application process, funding options, scholarships, and the support services available to students
NTU Mansfield is renowned for its strong links with local industry and commitment to providing a practical, hands-on education. The Open Event will showcase how NTU Mansfield equips students with the skills and experiences needed to excel in their careers, while also providing a supportive and inclusive environment for personal growth.
“We’re thrilled to invite prospective students to our upcoming Open Event,” said Katie Kerry, Head of Operations at NTU Mansfield. “It’s a great chance for visitors to tour our site, connect with our team, and learn more about the wide range of opportunities we offer. We’re dedicated to delivering an outstanding educational experience, and we’re excited to show how NTU Mansfield can support students toward academic and career success.”
The Open Event is free to attend and open to anyone interested in exploring the possibilities of higher education at NTU Mansfield. Find out more.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, 7th May 2025
Time: 4pm-6pm
Location: NTU Mansfield, University Centre, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH