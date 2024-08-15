Exciting day at Meden School
The school, which is part of the Nova Education Trust, is based on Burns Lane in Warsop.
Josh Harrison: A* A* A and is going to Sheffield to study History & Politics.
Caitlyn Rose secured her place at Sheffield to do Bio Medical Science.
George A is going to Newcastle to study Urban Planning and says he looks forward to making new friends and facing new challenges.
Lewis K delighted with his B, B, B and has secured a degree level apprenticeship at Sheffield Hallam doing Quantity Surveying.
Kieran and Tom were said they were overall pleased with the results they received and are looking to take-up apprenticeships in the coming months.
Alfie C is heading to Sheffield Hallam to do PE and School Sport with the view to becoming a PE teacher.
Keane B is thrilled to gain his place at Uni Academy to do PE.
Emily (B, C, D) is off to Sheffield Hallam to study Psychology..
Maddie (A,B,B) will go to the University of York to study Linguistics.
Ajay (B, B, C) - Sheffield University to study Criminology.
Fran (B, B, C) - Liverpool University to study Microbiology & Infection.
Ethan (B, C,D) - Manchester Met to study Computer Game Design.
