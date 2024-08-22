Excitement on GCSE results day for students at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today marks a day of joy and celebration as students across the region receive their long-awaited GCSE results. Celebrating their results at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield – part of Diverse Academies Trust – are twin brothers, Anthony and Joseph Joly, who together earned an impressive mix of grades, including a distinction in drama each. Anthony and Joseph are eagerly looking forward to continuing their education side by side at West Notts College, where they will be studying A level biology, chemistry and psychology.

Brooke Lowe has proven herself to be an academic powerhouse, achieving an outstanding 9 in citizenship and photography, alongside an 8 in history and solid 6s in core subjects English language and maths. Brooke is eager to begin her studies at West Notts College, where she will pursue A level history, politics and law. Brooke said: “I am so happy with my results, especially history, citizenship and maths. I am looking forward to starting at college.”

Also looking forward to their next steps at college are Alfie Bloomfield, Liam Thomas, Jack Wilson and Dillon Handley, who all have achieved the grades they were hoping for to take their next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Lambley, achieved grade 6 in maths and English literature, and a distinction for health and social care, and is set to pursue early years education at West Notts College. Meanwhile, Rebecca Harrison, with results including grade 6 in English language and a merit in drama, is excited to start an apprenticeship in hairdressing. Both are thrilled with their results, which exceeded their expectations.

GCSE students at QEA - Alfie Bloomfield, Liam Thomas, Jack Wilson and Dillon Handley

Congratulations also to Brooke Pallet for her outstanding results, including three grade 6s, two grade 5s, two grade 4s, and impressive BTEC merits and distinctions. Brooke said "I was so scared, but I did way better than I expected. I am so proud of myself!" We’re thrilled to see both Brookes embark on their journey to college—we are so proud of you too!

Aleisha Davey has emerged as a standout achiever with impressive grades, including a 7 in English literature, a 6 in English language, and a distinction in engineering. Aleisha also excelled in triple science with two 6s, demonstrating her strong academic capabilities across a range of subjects. Aleisha’s passion for hands-on learning has already led her to start an apprenticeship in quality control, where she is thriving. “I am happy with my results; they are even better than I expected them to be.”

Isabelle Hill also celebrated a successful results day, with standout performances in history, where she achieved a 7, and a 6 in both English language and maths. “I am pleased with my results. They are what I expected to achieve.” Isabelle is excited to take the next step in her educational journey at High Pavement Sixth Form, where she will study A level psychology, sociology and criminology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Johnson proudly achieved strong results across the board, including a merit in drama and health and social care, giving her the results she needs to pursue her passion for hospitality and catering at West Notts College. Reflecting on her achievements, Lisa shared: “I have achieved what I needed to carve a path toward a bright and promising future.”

Principal of Queen Elizabeth’s Academy, Donna Percival said: “These results are a testament to all our students’ hard work, resilience, and determination. As they move on to the next stages of their educational journeys, students’ are poised to achieve even greater success. These success stories are an inspiration to all, demonstrating that with dedication and a positive mindset, anything is possible.”