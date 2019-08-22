'Exceptional' GCSE results at All Saints' Catholic Academy in Mansfield

Pupils at All Saints' Catholic Academy in Mansfield have secured some of the best GCSE results in the school's history, with many picking up grade 9s in their results.

Students jumped for joy at the school as they picked up their results, with tears and hugs in abundance between friends and families.

All Saint's Catholic Academy GCSE results.

The star of the show at the academy was 16-year-old Amy Street, who secured grade 9 in every-single-one of her GCSEs.

Amy, who will go on to study A-levels in chemistry, biology, maths and further maths at the academy, says it "doesn't feel real" because she was just expecting to secure grade 8s.

She said: "It doesn't feel real because I was expecting to come and get 8s in everything, I had no idea I'd get all 9s.

"I could never have dreamed of getting this, I'm so shocked. I think we're going to celebrate tonight."

Amy's teary-eyed parents Simon and Karen were on site with her to collect the results, and expressed their pride in their clever daughter.

Karen said: "We're dead proud of her. She has put so much work in and we're going to take her out tonight to celebrate and congratulate."

Another success story was Eleanor Bekisz, aged 16, who secured 9s in all-but-one of her GCSE's - getting a grade 8 in her French.

She plans on applying to do law at Cambridge once she completes her A-levels, and is excited for the future.

She said: "I was very, very nervous when I came in this morning, but the second I opened them I was blown away.

"I got 9s in everything but my french, but getting an 8 in that was still amazing because it was a bit hit-and-miss.

"I'm not sure what A-level's I'll be doing yet but it will definitely be maths and law, but I'm going to Outwood in Worksop which is closer to where I live.

"I think I'll be applying for Cambridge to do law, I went to a summer school recently and it was brilliant."

Gretel Bennett, 16, also said she feels like the months of hard work "has paid off".

She said: "I'm really happy with the results, I was so nervous this morning before I came in.

"I got five 9s, three 8s, one 7 and one 5, and it makes me feel like the hard work has paid off.

"I don't know what my plan is today, but I know I'll be staying on at All Saints to do law, biology and chemistry."

Gretel's close friend Rebecca Hyatt was also nervous before collecting her results, and had "butterflies" in her stomach.

Rebecca, who secured eight 9s, two 8s and one 5, said: "I did really well, better than I expected and to be honest I'm in disbelief.

"I had butterflies in my stomach this morning, but getting the results feels like a proper weight off my shoulders.

"I'm staying here for my A-levels to do business, law and English, and want to do something in business."

Mrs Ruth Farrall, Head of School, said “We are once again delighted with how our students have performed; their results are a reflection of their hard work and the wonderful support they have received from All Saints’ staff and their families.

"We have had some absolutely exceptional performances, including one student who has achieved nine grade nine’s - our students have made us so very proud.

"We wish our students luck for their futures - many of them will be staying with us and joining our 6th Form, but to those who are starting on a new journey we wish them every success.”

