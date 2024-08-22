Excellent GCSE results for Wilsthorpe School students

Students at Wilsthorpe School, which is part of The Two Counties Trust, have been collecting a record-breaking set of GCSE grades today.

While results across the rest of the country have returned to historic-norms, students at Wilsthorpe have secured the best results at any point in the school’s history. 56% of students achieved a Grade 5 or better in both Maths and English, which is over 10% up on any pre-COVID levels and even above the strong results in both 2022 and 2023. Student, staff and families have come together today to celebrate these stunning results. Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:

All of the above students have applied to study at Wilsthorpe’s high-performing Sixth Form in September. Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said: “We are delighted to celebrate these exceptional exam results with our students and families. They represent a huge amount of work and commitment on the part of these young people, alongside highly effective teaching and support from our staff. “Sixth Form enrolment commences today, and I know that many of our students are looking forward to making a start on their Post-16 qualification in our brand-new Sports and Sixth Form Centre, which opens next month.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”