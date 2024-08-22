Excellent GCSE results for Wilsthorpe School students
While results across the rest of the country have returned to historic-norms, students at Wilsthorpe have secured the best results at any point in the school’s history. 56% of students achieved a Grade 5 or better in both Maths and English, which is over 10% up on any pre-COVID levels and even above the strong results in both 2022 and 2023. Student, staff and families have come together today to celebrate these stunning results. Students who have achieved particularly impressive results include:
- Aisha Hussain secured the outstanding achievement of gaining top Grade 9s in all but one of her courses.
- Gracie Rea, who has also represented Wilsthorpe School’s successful youth football team, secured six Grade 9s, including in each of the three sciences, as well top grades in English Literature and music.
- Rhoda Hammond achieved all Grade 8 and Grade 9 results, including over 93% in her GCSE maths, which attracted special commendation from the exam board.
- Milan Harrar achieved nine GCSEs at Grade 7-9, including religious studies at the highest possible grade.
- Robyn Murray achieved Grade 9s in maths, history and both English Language and English Literature, receiving special commendation for her performance in English Literature for achieving 152 out of a possible 160 marks. Robyn also achieved Grade 7s in combined science and a Distinction in art BTEC.
- Zachary Caple achieved Grade 9s in computing and geography, alongside Grade 8s in chemistry, physics and maths, Grade 7s in biology and English Literature and a Grade 6 in English Literature.
- Ben Trickey achieved the top Grade of a 9 in computing, biology and maths, alongside Grade 8s in physics and chemistry, a Grade 7 in geography and Grade 6 in English Language and English Literature.
- Lily Burton achieved a Grade 9 in Maths and a Grade 9 and 8 in Science. She also secured Grade 8s in History and Sports Studies and a Grade 7 in English Language amongst her other outstanding results.
All of the above students have applied to study at Wilsthorpe’s high-performing Sixth Form in September. Derek Hobbs, Headteacher, at Wilsthorpe School, said: “We are delighted to celebrate these exceptional exam results with our students and families. They represent a huge amount of work and commitment on the part of these young people, alongside highly effective teaching and support from our staff. “Sixth Form enrolment commences today, and I know that many of our students are looking forward to making a start on their Post-16 qualification in our brand-new Sports and Sixth Form Centre, which opens next month.” Wesley Davies, Chief Executive Officer, at The Two Counties Trust, said: “I would like to congratulate students across The Two Counties Trust for the results they have received today. As all our Year 11 students take their next steps in education and training, I would like to thank them for their work over the last few years. Their results are a testament of their hard work and dedication to becoming ambitious young people. “Thank you to the teachers and families who supported our students along the way. We look forward to seeing what all our students go on to do next and wish them the best of luck in their futures.”
