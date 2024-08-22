Excellent achievements by Year 11 students at All Saints’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic-Multi Academy Trust are celebrating the GCSE achievements of their students from across Nottingham, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire. All Saints’ Catholic Voluntary Academy, Mansfield is delighted to announce the outstanding achievements of their Year 11 students in this year's GCSE examinations.

This year's results highlight the academic success of our students, with:

47.1% of students achieving a Grade 5 or higher in both Maths and English combined.

68.4% of students achieving a Grade 4 or higher in both Maths and English combined.

Carlo Cuomo, Headteacher, commented, "Our Year 11 students should feel extremely pleased by their GCSE results this year. As a cohort, they worked extremely hard and were a pleasure to work with. We very much look forward to welcoming many of them to our Sixth Form in September. Well done!"

James McGeachie, CEO of Our Lady of Lourdes CMAT said, “We are all delighted for the year 11 students across all our secondary schools. Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance throughout the last two years have truly paid off and as a result, achieved these amazing results.

On behalf of everyone at Our Lady of Lourdes, we are incredibly proud of these accomplishments. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the large number of our students who are moving into our sixth forms.

I would also like to thank the teaching and support staff in our schools who have worked so hard to support our students.”