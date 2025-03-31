The seven-night trip saw the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Travel and Tourism students focus on responsible tourism in Estonia and the positive strategies implemented to enhance the positive impacts of tourism.

This included engaging with local people to understand their views on how tourism impacts the environment and communities. The group took part in the Estonian National Independence Day celebrations on 24 February, which recognises the Estonians’ fulfilling the dream of sovereignty and is marked by fireworks, concerts and a parade of the defence forces.

During the five days in the town of Tartu students visited the Tagupidi Maja – the upside-down house – visitor attraction as well as having fun on the snow tubing experience at Tartu Lume Park. Students discovered how such attractions are monitored and managed, particularly in winter sports.

Their time at the AHHAA Science Centre in Tartu was enjoyed included them analysing their marketing strategies, helping them to understand how attractions appeal to different customer segments while ensuring that local culture is preserved.

A large proportion of the time spent in Tartu was with students at the VOCO College, engaging in cultural exchanges and observing the differenced in educational practices between Estonian and British students. Learners delivered two presentations to their Estonian hosts, one about life, history and education in the UK, and another which reflected on their experiences during their time in Tartu.

The final two days were spent in the country’s capital of Tallinn, 100 miles from Tartu. Highlights included a trip to the city’s TV Tower, the highest open-view platform in the Nordic countries, standing at 175m, complete with a restaurant and observation deck.

Students considered how this attraction appeals to different customer segments while ensuring that local culture is preserved.

Travel and tourism programme area leader Hannah Locke said: “Our time in Tartu and Tallinn was incredible, both in terms of research and fun and culture. We certainly packed a lot into the week.

“Students did exceptionally well, overcoming language barriers and low confidence, presenting information to VOCO College students that was clear, professional and yet personal to their experiences. They did themselves and the college very proud.”

Student Mia Wilkinson, 18, said: “I really enjoyed visiting Estonia! I felt as though I have learnt and experienced so many amazing opportunities, such as the upside-down house, the science museum and the sledging on rubber rings as well as the fun experience of living with my friends for a week.

“The activities that were planned was brilliant and well planned. We were doing fun and exciting things every day. I had an amazing experience, and I would defo go again.”

Student Maizy Allsop, 17, said: “Everything about the whole trip was amazing they couldn’t have done any more than what they already did, we had so many things planned but still had our independence and some downtime for ourselves which was important as it was a very busy week. I would 100% go again and would recommend to anyone wanting to go!”

Photo credit: Rebecca Howarth

1 . Contributed Classroom time at VOCO College helped the group see similarities and differences between the two countries Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Dry and warm before the games in the snow Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Life in turmoil at the Tagupidi Maja upside-down house Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Students learnt a lot about the life and history of the people of Tartu Photo: Submitted Photo Sales