Entertainment is the name of the game as students end year with a show

Travel and tourism students at West Nottinghamshire College fulfilled their final assignment with plenty of sparkle and spotlight.

The BTEC level three diploma year one group hosted an entertainment show for fellow colleagues and tutor to showcase their top skills in events management.

Held in the college’s Refined restaurant, the shows were based on TV favourites such as Family Fortunes, The Chase, Copy Cat, Mr and Mrs, The Cube and I’m a Celebrity.

Games included guessing the item in the mystery box, seeing contestants dipping their hands into eggs in custard, fake hair, plastic insects in cold beans and fake teeth in jelly.

Students also organised a ‘bush tucker’ eating challenge which had crickets, worms and vile Jelly Belly beans on the menu.

Claire Craig travel and tourism programme area leader, said: “They’ve worked amazingly as a group, coming up with a very creative concept for an entertainment show and have shown me their skills are exceptional.”